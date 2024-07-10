Inside The Padres

The Padres Are About to Have a Tough Roster Decision to Make

Maren Angus-Coombs

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With Xander Bogaerts returning from the injured list soon, the San Diego Padres have some tough decisions to make regarding the lineup.

Luis Arraez has been playing first base with Bogaerts on the injured list with a fractured left shoulder and was elected to the National League All-Star team. Jake Cronenworth has been at second while Donovan Solano has benefited the most from Bogaerts' absence. He has been the designated hitter with some playing time at first and third base.

Bogaerts is expecting to return before the All-Star Break, which will force Cronenworth back to first and Arraez to DH. There is also Manny Machado, who hasn't returned to play third base daily as he has been dealing with lingering hip and elbow ailments.

“We need another position,” manager Mike Shildt said with a laugh. “ … We just need to be smart about it and communicative with the players and matchups and, yeah, there’s going to be some real productive player that’s not going to be in the lineup to start the game and then figure out the best spot for them to be used when situations arise.”

San Diego has a day off Thursday, which should help Shildt determine his lineup upon Bogaerts' return.

Published
Maren Angus-Coombs

MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. Despite being raised in the South, her sports obsession has always been in Los Angeles. She is currently a staff writer for the LA Sports Report Network.

Home/San Diego Padres News