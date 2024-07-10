The Padres Are About to Have a Tough Roster Decision to Make
With Xander Bogaerts returning from the injured list soon, the San Diego Padres have some tough decisions to make regarding the lineup.
Luis Arraez has been playing first base with Bogaerts on the injured list with a fractured left shoulder and was elected to the National League All-Star team. Jake Cronenworth has been at second while Donovan Solano has benefited the most from Bogaerts' absence. He has been the designated hitter with some playing time at first and third base.
Bogaerts is expecting to return before the All-Star Break, which will force Cronenworth back to first and Arraez to DH. There is also Manny Machado, who hasn't returned to play third base daily as he has been dealing with lingering hip and elbow ailments.
“We need another position,” manager Mike Shildt said with a laugh. “ … We just need to be smart about it and communicative with the players and matchups and, yeah, there’s going to be some real productive player that’s not going to be in the lineup to start the game and then figure out the best spot for them to be used when situations arise.”
San Diego has a day off Thursday, which should help Shildt determine his lineup upon Bogaerts' return.