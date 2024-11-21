The Padres Have a New Best Prospect, Per the Latest Rankings
The San Diego Padres have a new top-ranked prospect, according to Baseball America.
On Monday, the publication unveiled its updated list of the Padres' top 10 prospects, with shortstop Leodalis De Vries climbing to the top spot, surpassing catcher Ethan Salas as the organization’s top minor league talent.
The 18-year-old shortstop wrapped up his time in the Arizona Fall League with two home runs over 18 games for the Peoria Javelinas. His second homer came just a day after appearing off the bench in the Fall Stars Game, where he earned his spot through a fan vote.
Overall, the switch-hitting De Vries tallied nine runs batted in, swiped three bases without being caught, and posted a .179/.269/.313 slash line, making him the youngest player in the league this season.
Both De Vries and Salas are projected fixtures in the Padres' 2028 lineup and regulars on Baseball America’s top-100 prospects list. Right now, Salas ranks 17th and De Vries 31st, but De Vries is expected to pass Salas when the list gets refreshed in 2025.
Earlier this month, both players earned spots in the Arizona Fall League’s All-Star Game. De Vries made it through a fan vote, while Salas secured his spot with strong performances, including four homers and 21 RBIs during the short season.
De Vries, who signed out of the Dominican Republic for $4.2 million in January, made his pro debut in April with Low-A Lake Elsinore. He was putting up solid numbers — hitting .238/.361/.442 with 11 homers, 38 RBIs, and 13 steals over 75 games — before a right shoulder strain cut his regular season short.
Despite the setback, he rehabbed in time to join the Peoria Javelinas in the Arizona Fall League. The team finished 8-20 and missed the playoffs in the six-team league, but De Vries still got valuable development reps.
Baseball America's top-10 Padres prospects list also features four 2024 draftees — left-handed pitchers Kash Mayfield (3) and Boston Bateman (5), shortstop Cobb Hightower (8), and third baseman Kale Fountain (10) — along with several rising players, including right-handed pitchers Humberto Cruz (4), Braden Nett (6), Victor Lizarraga (7), and Isaiah Lowe (9).