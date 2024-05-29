The Padres Might Have Found the Best Bullpen Bargain in Baseball
The bullpen has been one of the bright spots for the San Diego Padres this season. Through 58 games, the unit ranks seventh in the majors with a 3.49 earned-run average.
The Padres' relief arms have been dealing — none more than young right-hander Jeremiah Estrada. Estrada has been the unsung hero of the Padres thus far.
Signed to a minor league contract in the offseason, Estrada's numbers tell the whole story. His 0.55 ERA in 12 games only tells part of the story. His 28 strikeouts (in 16.1 innings) include an active streak of 13 straight punchouts — a record since at least 1961.
The Padres took a flier on the Palm Desert native, and he's been a game-changer. Estrada has emerged as one of the team's high-leverage options. Estrada has only allowed five hits, one earned run (on a solo homer) with a 0.55 WHIP. The 25-year-old's performance has been stellar, and the Padres are reaping the benefits of their investment in him.
The bread to Estrada's butter is his splitter. He honed this pitch in Arizona under the guidance of Cubs pitching coordinator Tony Cougoule last year, and he's continued to refine and perfect it. Long before his splitter became well-known for getting batters out, Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla knew the pitch would cause damage the moment he saw it.
"As soon as I saw it," recalled Niebla, "I said, 'Holy (expletive). That's got to be an option.'"
The Chicago Cubs drafted Estrada in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB Draft. After making 17 appearances over parts of two seasons with the Cubs, Estrada was removed from the 40-man roster and sent outright to the Triple-A in early November.
Now, months later, Estrada is among the best bullpen weapons in MLB.