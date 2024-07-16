Thumb Injury to Keep Padres' Infielder Out of All-Star Game
San Diego Padres second baseman Luis Arráez will not play in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game due to an injured thumb. Arráez was named to the National League bench, but will instead sit out of the game to let his thumb rest following the injury.
Arráez has been playing through pain since jamming his thumb while sliding to third base in a June game against the Washington Nationals. He still plans to attend the All-Star game, as his family will also be in attendance for the game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
This is the third straight time that Arráez has made the All-Star team in his career. He was traded to the Padres from the Miami Marlins in early May, and Arráez has put together another All-Star campaign. Arráez is slashing .315/.340/.381 with two home runs and 19 RBIs. He ranks fifth in MLB in batting average, and is coming off of a three-hit game against the Atlanta Braves.
The two-time batting champion is not expected to miss any time with the team, but is instead maximizing his time to rest during the All-Star Break. The break lasts through Thursday, before the Padres resume play on Friday with a series against the Cleveland Guardians.
“I don’t feel 100 percent. But every time I touch the line, I want to give 100 percent to the manager and to my teammates,” Arraez said, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Arráez is not the only Padre who will be unable to play. Outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr., who is on the injured list with a stress reaction in his femur, will also not play.