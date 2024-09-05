Unlikely Former Padre Was Off-the-Field Mentor to Luis Arraez
Former San Diego Padre Nelson Cruz turned out to be an important mentor early in Luis Arráez's career. Arráez and Cruz played together together on the Minnesota Twins from 2019-21 as Arráez first came up to the majors.
Arráez credits Cruz for helping him become the player he is, recounting that Cruz flew him out to the Dominican Republic to train with him. Cruz helped Arráez better his nutrition and training, spending two months training closely together, per Annie Heilbrunn.
The training, which involved eating together, lifting weights, and hitting, was tough on Arráez, who admitted to Heilbrunn that he threw up on his first day of training with Cruz.
Since then, Arráez has emerged into one of MLB's most consistent hitters. After his time on the Twins with Cruz, Arráez was MLB's two-time batting champion and a two-time Silver Slugger winner in 2022 and 2023.
While Cruz is more of a slugger than Arráez, who is known for putting up singles and doubles, his training still significantly helped Arráez become a better player. The two still talk on the phone every day.
Arráez has hit no worse than .300 in each of the last three seasons, including hitting .354 in 2023. This season, Arráez is slashing .314/.343/.389 with four home runs and 41 RBIs, and made his third consecutive All-Star game. Since he was traded from the Miami Marlins to the Padres in early May, Arráez has helped a strong Padres lineup that has often carried the team to victories this season, especially since coming back from the All-Star break.
Cruz, who made his MLB debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2005, finished his career in the 2023 season with the Padres.
A seven-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger Award winner, Cruz slashed .245/.283/.399 with five home runs and 23 RBIs during his lone season in San Diego. In his prime, Cruz hit at least 40 home runs in three consecutive seasons from 2014-16.
Cruz announced his retirement from MLB following the conclusion of the 2023 season.