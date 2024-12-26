Veteran NFL Defender Begs Padres to Make Move This Offseason
The lack of big offseason moves from the San Diego Padres is catching the attention of a veteran football player.
Tony Jefferson of the Los Angeles Chargers aired his frustration with a post on X (formerly Twitter) this week pleading with the team to make one move.
The Padres aren't spending big money but president of baseball operartions A.J. Preller always has a plan. It is possible that he is just waiting to see if Japanese free agent Roki Sasaki signs with the club, but there are other moves to make in the meantime.
Sasaki isn't expected to sign anywhere until at least Jan. 15 but have competition for the right-hander is steep as the Los Angeles Dodgers have made him a "major priority."
“He’s incredibly talented,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said. “Really physical. Incredible carrying fastball. His split’s a well-above-average major-league pitch. He’s worked hard on a slider, and it’s a really good pitch. He has talked about his desire to be the best pitcher in the world, and we believe that he is capable of being the best pitcher in the world.”
Jurickson Profar remains a free agent and San Diego should re-sign him. Both he and the Padres are interested in a reunion, though he has been linked to other teams, too. The mutual interest makes sense, as Preller has a long history with Profar.
Preller was with the Texas Rangers when they signed Profar as an amateur and has brought him to the Padres multiple times since. After a disappointing stint with the Colorado Rockies, Profar expressed how thrilled he was to rejoin San Diego, highlighting the strong connection between the two sides.
At 32 years old, Profar is coming off his best season yet. The former top prospect earned an All-Star selection with the Padres and played a key role in their run to the National League Division Series. He finished the year with a .280 batting average, 24 home runs, and 85 RBIs.
Profar, an 11-year veteran with the Rangers, Padres, Oakland Athletics, and Rockies, has a career batting average of .245. He’s had three seasons with over 20 home runs, with this year’s 24 marking his career high.
While a move for Profar would be nice, Jefferson just wants to see the Padres do something. It's safe to say many Padres fans feel similarly.