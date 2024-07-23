What Will Padres Do at Trade Deadline? National Outlet Makes Prediction
The MLB trade deadline is slowly approaching, and the expectation for the San Diego Padres is that they will be big players.
At 52-50, San Diego is in a virtual tie for the third and final wild card spot. The Padres could be making calls around the league until the final minutes of the deadline to consummate a deal.
How confident are some Padres that they will be big players? According to Noah Camras of Newsweek, the Padres will be buyers as they try to gobble up as much talent as possible to make a deep postseason run:
"General manager A.J. Preller probably doesn't know what the word 'sell' means. They've already made the two biggest in-season acquisitions this year in Dylan Cease and Luis Arraez. They probably have another big one coming."- Noah Camras, Newsweek.com
As things stand, the Padres are two games above .500 at 52-50, eight games out of the top spot in the National League West, and tied for the final spot in the Wild Card race.
As Camras said, Preller is a stranger to selling as the Padres will continue to acquire big-time names to pair with their superstars like Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Xander Bogaerts.
Many expect the Padres to compete with the top teams in the league to acquire a big name, and some of the names they've been linked to could change the trajectory of the season.
It's far from over for the Padres, and they'll look for a big 2024 season in hopes of a new name to help them out.