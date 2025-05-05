When Will the Padres vs Yankees Game Start on Monday?
The series opener between the San Diego Padres and New York Yankees is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. PT. The rainy weather delayed the matchup, but it appears the game will begin shortly.
Read more: Padres vs Yankees Game on Monday Will Not Start on Time
First pitch was originally scheduled for 4:05 p.m. PT. Less than an hour before the game was scheduled to begin, the Yankees announced the contest would be delayed.
"Please be advised we do not intend to start tonight's game on time," the statement read.
Monday's game is slated to be a pitcher's duel with Nick Pivetta on the mound for the Padres and Carlos Rodon getting the start for the Yankees.
Pivetta has a 1.78 ERA with 39 strikeouts and 0.821 WHIP in his first six starts of the season. Rodon has a 3.43 ERA with 52 strikeouts and 0.976 WHIP through seven starts.
Jackson Merrill is not in Monday's lineup, but has joined the team in New York. He is expected to come off the injured list Tuesday.
More news: Padres’ Jackson Merrill Has Locker at Yankee Stadium Hinting at Roster Move
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.