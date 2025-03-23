Who Will Replace $108 Million Ace in Padres Rotation Following Unfortunate Setback?
At the start of camp, the San Diego Padres were searching for their No. 5 starter. With just a few days before Opening Day, the Padres are now searching for the final two starters in their rotation because of Yu Darvish's injury.
Darvish will begin the season on the injured list, which opens up a spot in the starting rotation. Padres manager Mike Shildt revealed Kyle Hart, Stephen Kolek, and Randy Vásquez are vying for a rotation spot.
As of now, the San Diego rotation includes Michael King, Dylan Cease, and Nick Pivetta.
“It makes a couple, three guys that are competing for the last spot, creates an opportunity to open up one more (spot),” Shildt said, via The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee. “So that’s one thing that’s wonderful about this game is the opportunities that can be presented. And all those guys have worked really hard to put themselves in a good position, and we still have a couple more days where we have to make some hard decisions.”
Hart, Kolek, and Vásquez were candidates to earn the final spot in the rotation prior to Darvish's injury. Matt Waldron was also in the spring competition, but was sidelined by an oblique injury.
Now, two of those pitchers will get to be in the rotation. Kolek was originally considered to be a longshot, but has emerged as a favorite throughout Cactus League.
Vásquez is also proven, as he made productive starts for the Padres last season in the absence of Joe Musgrove and Darvish. He went 4-7 with a 4.87 ERA, 62 strikeouts, 29 walks, 1.51 WHIP across 98 innings.
Hart joined the Padres in February, and is coming off a season where he won the KBO's equivalent of a Cy Young.
All three pitchers have made a strong case to earn a spot in the rotation, and Darvish's injury has opened up another spot for one of them.
