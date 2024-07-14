Why the Padres Might Target Bullpen Help at the Trade Deadline
The San Diego Padres entered the 2024 season ready to turn things around from the failed 2023 year that saw them miss the postseason. Following an active offseason where the team built a more well-rounded roster, the Padres believed in themselves.
So far, San Diego has done decently, currently sitting in third place within the National League West. But the Padres have far more lofty goals than just potentially getting to the playoffs.
However, if they want to reach those goals, they will need to shore things up in the bullpen. And with the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Padres may be looking to address just that.
Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune broke down why the Padres may need some extra help in the later innings.
"The Padres bullpen has surrendered 19 runs (18 earned) and allowed nine of 13 inherited runners to score in the four games on this homestand. For the season, the bullpen’s 4.17 ERA ranks 17th in the majors. But their 5.30 ERA over the past 37 games ranks 27th among the 30 teams. Their inherited runners scored percentage (46.7) is worst in the majors in that span."
Bullpens tend to win games in the postseason so addressing any issues now could have some nice ramifications down the line. Padres general manager A.J. Preller has never been shy about taking the home run swing so the team could have some tricks up its sleeve.
If the Padres want to ultimately win the World Series, addressing the weaknesses of the roster at the deadline becomes paramount. It'll be up to the front office to provide the team with the needed talent, otherwise, we may see more of the same the rest of the way.