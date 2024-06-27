Xander Bogaerts Takes Big Step in Recovery for Padres
Xander Bogaerts took batting practice on the field at Petco Park Wednesday, according to San Diego Padres beat writer A.J. Cassavell of MLB.com.
This is good news for the Padres, who have been missing one of their brightest stars since he suffered a fractured shoulder diving for a ball on May 20. Bogaerts had a batting average of .219 with four home runs, 14 RBIs, 23 runs scored, and a .518 OPS when he went on the injured list.
Bogaerts was spotted taking batting practice in the cage, a strong sign of progress. He believes he can be back playing in early July.
“I was hoping the last game in Boston,” he said of the Padres' series finale against his former team on June 30. “But that’s no chance.”
When Bogaerts does return, there will be a slight change in his mechanics at the plate. He is going to change to a two-handed follow-through occasionally. He had followed through with both hands occassionally throughout his career and believes that it will take the stress off his shoulder."
“I think it helps me out I can fall back on that,” he said. “I feel like I can do that swing in a game right now.”