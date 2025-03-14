Yankees Could Trade for Padres' $108 Million Ace, Says Insider
For much of the offseason, there has been speculation the San Diego Padres would be involved in a blockbuster trade.
President of baseball operations A.J. Preller has received a number of calls surrounding one player in particular: Right-hander Dylan Cease.
There have been severals teams that have emerged as potential trade suitors, but none more desperate than the New York Yankees. The Bronx Bombers recently announced ace Gerrit Cole would be out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Cole's absence for the 2025 season has left the Yankees scrambling for alternative options. The trade market appears to be New York's best option, and the best pitcher to trade for could be Cease.
Bleacher Report's Jack Murray believes a blockbuster trade for the right-hander is a possibility.
"This would be the big splash. Cease is the top arm on the trade market and is set to hit free agency following the 2025 season," Murray writes. "He pitched 189.1 innings in 2024 and earned a 14-11 record with a 3.47 ERA."
The signing of Nick Pivetta seemingly cemented the starting rotation. The departure of Cease would only hurt the Padres, and Preller even acknowledged how big of a role the right-hander has played in San Diego.
"He's a very big part of our club," Preller told reporters including MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. "The additions the last couple days supplement what's a really good rotation. That's our focus here going forward — having that strong rotation."
It appears the Padres plan to start the season with Cease in the rotation. However, if the Yankees could help the Friars in another spot such as designated hitter, catcher, or left field, while also helping retool the farm system, then a trade seems plausible.
The Padres haven't ruled out a trade for Cease, even with Opening Day quickly approaching. It all comes down to whether the Yankees have a sufficient return package for the blockbuster trade to transpire.
