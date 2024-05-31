Yu Darvish Injury News: Padres Manager Provides Update on Star Pitcher
The San Diego Padres are hoping for good news on right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish, who exited Wednesday’s start against the Miami Marlins with a hamstring injury. Darvish pitched just three innings before being removed from the game, an eventual 9-1 loss to the Miami Marlins.
The team didn't have an immediate update on Darvish, but on Friday, Padres manager Mike Shildt spoke to 97.3 The Fan, and revealed the latest on his injured pitcher.
“We’re still in the process of evaluating it," Shildt said. "His turn doesn’t take place until Tuesday. More testing taking place. It’s just one of those things that literally is day-to-day. We’ll see what it looks like for him. We’re not going to push him, clearly. We’ll just continue to evaluate.”
Darvish, 37, already spent two weeks on the injured list in April with a neck issue. The five-time All-Star has put together a bounce back season in 2024, sporting a 3.20 ERA in 11 starts. Last year, Darvish had one of the worst seasons of his career, sporting a 4.56 ERA in 24 starts.
Darvish wasn't scheduled to pitch again until Tuesday, so the Padres will take all the time they need before they decide on Darvish's immediate future.
Darvish is in year two of a six-year, $108 million extension that will take him through the 2028 season. He'll be 42 years old when he's scheduled to hit free agency in 2029.