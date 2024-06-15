Yu Darvish Injury Update: When Will He Return to Padres Rotation?
The return of San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish is likely to happen during the team’s homestand that begins Thursday with a four-game set against Milwaukee followed by three games against Washington.
He will throw a regular between-starts bullpen session before then. On Friday afternoon, Darvish said that he felt the simulation would be sufficient ramp-up for him to be ready to have his next step be starting a game.
Darvish is working his back to the starting rotation since departing his May 29 start after three innings with tightness in his left hamstring and groin area. He threw 60 pitches in a bullpen session on Friday and according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Darvish sat down and resumed pitching twice to simulate three innings.
Darvish was 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA over 56 1/3 innings this season, and Musgrove had pitched to a 5.66 ERA over 49 1/3 innings, but Shildt is confident his club will adjust with 40 percent of the starting rotation in temporary flux.
The San Diego pitcher made more headlines on Friday when he slashed the price of his Chicago-area mansion from $5.75 million to $4,995,011, according to reports. He purchased the home when he signed a six-year deal with the Chicago Cubs in 2018.