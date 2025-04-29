Yuli Gurriel’s Locker Removed From Petco Park Hinting at Massive Padres Roster Move
The San Diego Padres have removed Yuli Gurriel's locker from the clubhouse, per San Diego Union-Tribune's Jeff Sanders.
Although no official moves have been made, this hints at a major Friars roster move incoming.
What has been finalized, however, is Tuesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. With Luis Arraez and Jason Heyward back in the lineup, it appears that Gurriel has been designated for assignment along with another candidate.
Gurriel has been struggling this year as he is batting just .111 through 16 games.
The veteran has been predominantly a designated hitter this season, but has made a few appearances at first base. This week, he was especially useful during his reps at first given the lack of depth after Arraez's injury last Sunday.
The Friars have had many injured All-Stars to begin 2025, and although it appears Gurriel is a casualty of two of their returns, the players returning to San Diego will provide more of a spark to what has been a cold offense recently.
Arraez was batting .287 before his injury while Heyward, despite his slow start, has had three hits, three RBIs, and two runs in his last five games.
Tuesday's matchup will feature Nick Pivetta on the mound against the San Francisco Giants. The right-hander has been off to an electric start to the Padres chapter of his career.
Pivetta has a 1.20 ERA over five starts with 30 strikeouts to just seven walks. His 0.767 WHIP is on pace to be his best mark by far over the course of his nine seasons in the big leagues.
While Gurriel presumably will head to waviers, the 40-year-old will work to get back to MLB as soon as he can.
