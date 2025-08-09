Walker Buehler Has 6-Word Message After Shutting Down Padres
Walker Buehler may not play for the Los Angeles Dodgers anymore, but his rivalry with the San Diego Padres still holds strong.
After throwing the final out of the 2024 World Series to win his second championship with the Dodgers, Buehler parted ways with Los Angeles. The right-handed pitcher signed a one-year, $21.05 million deal with the Boston Red Sox.
Buehler started on the mound for the Red Sox in the series opener against the Padres at Petco Park on Friday. He threw six shutout innings and struck out four batters while only giving up four hits and two walks.
Boston went on to defeat San Diego 10-2, adding another loss to the Padres’ record as the Dodgers’ added another win to theirs against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Buehler responded to his dominant start against the Padres on X.
“Am I allowed to #YEESH now?,” Buehler wrote.
The two-time National League All-Star spent the first seven seasons of his career with Los Angeles. Buehler was with the organization as their rivalry with the Padres began to blossom and played a major role in eliminating San Diego in the NL Division Series in 2024.
Buehler has not pitched as well this season with the Red Sox as he has in prior seasons. He has posted a career-worst 5.40 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 20 starts with his team.
Despite his recent struggles on the mound this season, Buehler found a way to dominate against the Padres.
Nick Pivetta started for San Diego and gave up five runs in the first six innings. Right fielder Wilyer Abreu, who was the Red Sox’s Rookie of the Year in 2024, hit a two-run homer off Pivetta.
Then, reliever Sean Reynolds followed by giving a three-run double to catcher Connor Wong and another two-run homer to left fielder Masataka Yoshida across 1.1 innings.
Reliever Yuki Matsui pitched 1.1 innings for the Padres but did not give up any runs and struck out one batter.
The Padres will face the Red Sox again on Saturday and Sunday for the last two games of the series. Starting pitcher Michael King is scheduled to take the mound after spending more than two months recovering from a nerve injury.
