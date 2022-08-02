Report: Braves Acquire Odorizzi and Grossman

Skip to main content
Report: Braves Acquire Jake Odorizzi and Robbie Grossman

© Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Braves Acquire Jake Odorizzi and Robbie Grossman

The Atlanta Braves have reportedly acquired pitcher Jake Odorizzi and outfielder Robbie Grossman.

The Atlanta Braves have once again been very active at this year's MLB trade deadline.

On late Monday night, it was reported by Mark Berman of Fox 26 that the reigning World Champions acquired starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi from the Houston Astros.

In return, Houston received reliever Will Smith. Odorizzi recently returned from the injured list for the Astros, and has pitched to a 3.75 ERA thus far in 2022. The 32-year-old's last outing for Houston was a seven-inning shutout of the Seattle Mariners.

The 33-year-old Smith hasn't been as sharp for Atlanta as he was in recent years, sporting a 4.38 ERA, but is still a prime relief arm for Houston's bullpen.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The Braves also acquired outfielder Robbie Grossman from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for pitching prospect Kris Anglin, per The Athletic's Cody Stavenhagen. The 32-year-old is a switch-hitter who's overall slashed a measly .205/.313/.282 in 2022, but has a .999 OPS against left-handers.

Given the Braves' track record with trade deadline acquisitions, he could prove to be a solid pickup. Especially since all it took to get him was 20-year-old Anglin, who was drafted in the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Atlanta is gearing up to make a push for the NL East and a postseason run.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  3. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  6. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  7. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  8. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18796882
Around MLB

Report: Braves Acquire Odorizzi and Grossman

By Lauren Amour3 minutes ago
USATSI_18733575
News

Report: Phillies interested in Rays Outfielder Brett Phillips

By Kade Kistner22 minutes ago
USATSI_18772285
News

Report: Cardinals Trade for Pirates' Quintana

By Jeff Fitzpatrick2 hours ago
USATSI_18797645
Around MLB

Braves Sign Riley to Ten-Year Extension

By Leo Morgenstern5 hours ago
USATSI_18729251
Around MLB

Report: Yankees Acquire Montas, Trivino from A's

By Alex Carr7 hours ago
USATSI_18596600
News

Report: Harper Has Pins Removed From His Thumb

By Ben Silver7 hours ago
USATSI_18738050
News

Phillies Phocus: 'Twas the Night Before the Trade Deadline

By Lauren Amour8 hours ago
USATSI_18797343
Opinions

The Phillies' Offense Still Needs Help

By Leo Morgenstern9 hours ago