Report: Braves Acquire Odorizzi and Grossman

The Atlanta Braves have once again been very active at this year's MLB trade deadline.

On late Monday night, it was reported by Mark Berman of Fox 26 that the reigning World Champions acquired starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi from the Houston Astros.

In return, Houston received reliever Will Smith. Odorizzi recently returned from the injured list for the Astros, and has pitched to a 3.75 ERA thus far in 2022. The 32-year-old's last outing for Houston was a seven-inning shutout of the Seattle Mariners.

The 33-year-old Smith hasn't been as sharp for Atlanta as he was in recent years, sporting a 4.38 ERA, but is still a prime relief arm for Houston's bullpen.

The Braves also acquired outfielder Robbie Grossman from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for pitching prospect Kris Anglin, per The Athletic's Cody Stavenhagen. The 32-year-old is a switch-hitter who's overall slashed a measly .205/.313/.282 in 2022, but has a .999 OPS against left-handers.

Given the Braves' track record with trade deadline acquisitions, he could prove to be a solid pickup. Especially since all it took to get him was 20-year-old Anglin, who was drafted in the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Atlanta is gearing up to make a push for the NL East and a postseason run.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!