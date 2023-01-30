A New Jersey native, Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout was seen cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, a native of Vineland, NJ just 45 minutes away from Philadelphia, was spotted at the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers.

Trout has been a mainstay at important Eagles games during the MLB offseason and is a vocal fan of Philadelphia teams. That connection has prompted plenty of speculation of whether or not Trout would entertain playing for his childhood team the Philadelphia Phillies in the future.

Trout's presence at the 2018 NFC Championship game brought good fortune to the Eagles as they went on to win against the Minnesota Vikings.

While Trout is outspoken about his love for Philly sports, he did make it clear to the Los Angeles Times back in 2018 where his loyalties lie in baseball. . . for now.

“I’m an Eagles fan,” said Trout. “I obviously grew up a Philly sports fan. I love playing in Anaheim. Obviously, I’ve got a couple more years left on my contract. But I love the city of Anaheim and, obviously, the West Coast.”

Still, it is fun for Phillies fans and Eagles fans alike to see one of the best baseball players in the world attend the game as a die hard fan.

