Report: MLB Makes Offer during Monday's Meeting

During the four-hour-long meeting between the MLB and MLBPA, the league proposed several policies which will be discussed in the coming days.

Monday marks seven days until the MLB regular season is postponed by the ongoing lockout. Given the gravity of that timeline, the MLB and MLBPA met in Jupiter, Florida on Monday for four hours.

The meeting failed to result in a new collective bargaining agreement, yet changes to proposals were made. According to Jeff Passan, the league increased its pre-arbitration pool offer from $15 million to $20 million. 

According to Evan Drellich, this $20 million would be given to 30 players, a far stretch from the player's proposal totaling $115 million for 150 players.

The league also raised the number of draft picks determined by a lottery system to four.

According to The Athletic's Evan Drellich, throughout the meeting, there was no revision of the league's proposal surrounding the competitive balance tax, a topic on the minds of both sides.

The two sides are set to meet again on Tuesday afternoon at 1:00 pm EST, with the clock ticking, it seems both sides are open to negotiating.

