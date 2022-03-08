Skip to main content
MLB, MLB Players Trust Raise $1.5 Million for Parties Impacted by Spring Training Cancellation

Both organizations announced contributions to groups who are impacted by the cancellation of Spring Training games.

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Both organizations announced contributions to groups who are impacted by the cancellation of Spring Training games.

When Spring Training was cancelled as a part of the ongoing MLB lockout, it wasn't just the players, teams, and fans who were impacted. Perhaps the largest group of people impacted were those in the facilities which go mostly unused for the rest of the season, or the nonprofit organizations surrounding the Spring Training areas.

It's for this reason that MLB and the MLB Players' Trust have raised money going directly to the two groups. The league created a $1.5 million fund for the workers of the facilities that are going unused due to the lockout, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

"We hope this fund will alleviate some of the financial concerns they have faced due to missed Grapefruit and Cactus League games this spring," said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The MLB Players Trust, an organization that allows players to come together and raise money for causes they care about, created the MLB Players Trust Fastball Fund, a $500,000 donation to non-profits within 50 miles of Spring Training facilities in Arizona or Florida.

The Fastball Fund targets youth development programs or initiatives, with a focus on programs that serve underrepresented youth and communities.

