MLBPA Launches Fund for Workers Affected by MLB Lockout

MLBPA Launches Fund for Workers Affected by Lockout

The MLBPA launched a new fund for those most affected by the MLB lockout.

The MLBPA launched a new fund for those most affected by the MLB lockout.

While the news and media have been reporting about how this MLB lockout affects the players and owners, it goes far beyond just them. What many fail to realize is those whose livelihoods this affects: the ticket office, the concessions, the hospitality, and everyone else who helps the game go around and works for a living. 

While the MLB and owners have been pulling publicity stunts and pushing propaganda, the MLBPA is making a move to help those who actually need it. While many have claimed this is an argument between millionaires and billionaires, it's much more than that. It affects those who at times earn below the poverty line.

The MLBPA is the only institution that is publicly helping those affected that have not been mentioned in the media. The ones whose depend on jobs created by the MLB to feed their family. 

While many will think about the players and for some, the owners, the real attention needs to be pointed towards those who are truly most affected.

