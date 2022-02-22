MLB, MLBPA Make Small Adjustments to Proposals During Tuesday Meeting

For the second straight day, the MLB and the MLBPA met in Jupiter, Florida to reach an agreement ahead of the Feb. 28 deadline. Tuesday's meeting saw little progress made on the collective bargaining agreement, with most of the progress surrounding changes made by the player's association on their offer.

These changes to the player's offer included dropping the percentage of players eligible for arbitration after two years from 80% to 75%, as well the number of picks in the lottery from eight to seven, per Jeff Passan.

Another change the players association requested was a raise on the minimum salary of $775,000, with the players proposing a $30,000 raise every year, an increase of $5,000 from their previous offer, per Evan Drellich.

The two sides will meet again on Wednesday for the third straight day, with no clear topic of discussion announced just yet.

One topic that has escaped the minutes of the previous two meetings is the competitive balance tax, an unavoidable topic of conversation as it is crucial to both sides. It'd be hard to imagine that the players and owners won't discuss it prior to Friday's deadline.

