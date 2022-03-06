Skip to main content
MLBPA Responds To MLB's Sunday Proposal

During Sunday's meeting, the MLBPA put out a counter proposal to MLB’s  offer.

The MLB and MLBPA met in New York City on Sunday for the second time since Rob Manfred canceled the first two weeks of the regular season.

The meeting was only in session for an hour and a half before both sides broke for the day, with minimal progress being reported, despite the union posting a counter-offer to the league's proposal.

According to Evan Drellich, the union's proposal would allow the league to put in new changes to the field and the way the game is played with such changes being, a pitch clock, larger bases, and a shift restriction, as well as a pre-arbitration pool which would begin at $80 million.

Apart from these requests, there were no changes made to the luxury tax which is what some reports had predicted the meeting on Sunday would be regarding to some extent.

There has been no mention of when the next round of negotiations will take place, yet it'd be hard to imagine a meeting not happening in the coming days as the deadline for further delay could be in the coming weeks.

