Report: Braves Trade for Sean Murphy from Athletics in Three-Way Deal with Brewers

The National League East just keeps getting better.

The Philadelphia Phillies can't expect to run away with the division next year after taking home an NL Pennant and acquiring Trea Turner.

Steve Cohen and the New York Mets have blown past every luxury tax threshold, including the special "Steve Cohen Tax" and continue to add as the offseason progresses.

While the Atlanta Braves aren't spending like their more northerly counterparts, they are improving, and making wise financial decisions while doing so.

Their latest acquisition is Gold Glove-winning catcher Sean Murphy, whom they acquired Monday from the Oakland Athletics, according to a report from Jeff Passan.

Murphy is a four-year MLB veteran still under team control for three more MLB seasons, including 2023.

During the 2022 season, he slashed .250/.332/.426 for an OPS+ of 120. Those offensive statistics combined with his well regarded defense placed him 22nd in American League MVP voting.

The deal includes the Milwaukee Brewers as part of a three-way trade.

The Brewers will receive catcher and DH William Contreras, who had an OPS of .860 in 2022 with 20 long balls in just 376 plate appearances, picking up his first All-Star nod in the process. His defense, however, is inferior to Murphy's.

Meanwhile, Oakland will receive Manny Piña to complete the catcher swap. Though the names have not yet been released, it's supposed that the Braves, and Brewers, will be sending some prospects to the Athletics to complete the deal.

Arguably one of the best catchers in the AL, Murphy will now compete for the title of 'Best Catcher in Baseball' in the same division as J.T. Realmuto, who finished 7th in NL MVP voting with a 129 OPS+, Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Awards to his name.

