Report: New York Mets Are Expressing Concern With Correa's Physical
Another physical, another issue for shortstop Carlos Correa as the New York Mets are reportedly having some concerns regarding the medical according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
Correa had his lower right left surgically repaired in 2014, and that same injury and subsequent surgery is what is giving teams pause in any potential mega-deal.
It's an interesting turn of events for the Mets after their owner Steve Cohen spoke publicly to the New York Post about the deal earlier this week.
“We needed one more thing, and this is it," said Cohen.
The addition of Correa to the Mets roster would push their payroll close to $500 million after taxes and further pushes the National League East's spending bill this winter.
For the Philadelphia Phillies, if the Correa deal does fall through, there could be some relief after the Phillies have tried to keep up with additions of their own this winter.
What comes next for Correa is unknown. Perhaps the Mets try and renegotiate, or they may move on. For Correa to hit the open market three times in one winter would be unprecedented, especially considering both of his previous suitors have taken issue with the same injury.
