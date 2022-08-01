Report: Yankees Acquire Montas, Trivino from A's

According to Jack Curry of YES Network, the New York Yankees have acquired starting pitcher Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for prospects JP Sears and Ken Waldichuk, as well as Luis Medina and Cooper Bowman.

Montas was the best remaining starter on the market, and he comes with a year of club control attached. This is a major move for a Yankees club that has set their sights on winning the World Series.

The Philadelphia Phillies were known not to be shopping in the upper echelon of the starting pitching market, but at first glance this feels like an affordable package for an elite arm.

Still, this should set the market for all remaining starting pitchers, which the Phillies are known to be players for, including Tyler Mahle, Noah Syndergaard, and others.

