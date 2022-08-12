Report: Padres' Star Tatis Jr. Suspended, Done for Season

Skip to main content
Report: San Diego Padres' Star Fernando Tatis Jr. Suspended, Done for Season

San Diego Padres' star Fernando Tatis Jr. is done for the 2022 season.

Just as Fernando Tatis Jr. was set to return to the San Diego Padres from injury, the 23-year-old shortstop tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

The PED found in Tatis' system was Clostebol, thus violating Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. He will be suspended 80 games, ruling him out for the rest of the 2022 season, the postseason, and into the 2023 season.

Tatis had been on the injured list since April 7 with a left wrist fracture. He began a rehab assignment with the Double-A San Antonio Missions on Aug. 6, and the Padres were expecting to get the All-Star shortstop back before the end of the season. He would have joined Manny Machado and Juan Soto to complete a lethal San Diego lineup.

While this presents bad news for baseball, it is great news for the Philadelphia Phillies, who currently hold a slim lead above the Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot. 

