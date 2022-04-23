Bohm Sparks Philadelphia Phillies Comeback Over Milwaukee Brewers

It was a pitcher's duel Friday night at Citizens Bank Park to tee off the Philadelphia Phillies weekend series facing the Milwaukee Brewers. But it didn't look it from the start.

Ranger Suárez worked into a jam almost immediately, loading the bases with no one out in the first inning. Then he buckled down, striking out Hunter Renfroe and Keston Hiura back-to-back before forcing a ground-out from Lorenzo Cain to end the threat.

The Phillies went to the bottom of the first facing Freddy Peralta with confidence after escaping Suárez's jam, and it showed.

Jean Segura whacked the first pitch he saw for a single and was brought home for a 1-0 Phillies lead on a ripped Bryce Harper double.

In the third inning, shortstop Willy Adames led off with a walk then advanced to third on a defensive blunder as nobody covered third base on a Christian Yelich groundout.

One batter later he was brought home on a sac fly from the outfielder Renfroe to tie the ballgame.

Now, for four innings, the bats would go silent for both teams barring one incident. Former Phillie Andrew McCutchen led off the fifth inning with a walk. On the next play, he was initially called out on an apparent fielder's choice before the notorious Angel Hernandez had his say.

The call on the field was that his slide was not legal under the "Chase Utley rule," meaning it was an automatic double play.

Suárez left the game one batter later after a Yelich single, but Seranthony Domínguez came in and cleaned up the mess left by the Phillies' starter.

Domínguez had a clean sixth and José Alvarado came in to replace him for the seventh. In typical Alvarado fashion, he walked the first batter after working an 0-2 count. Then a Victor Carantini single snuck through a vacant right-side infield before a wild pitch moved runners to second and third with no one out.

Another Brewers run crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly from McCutchen and the Phillies finally surrendered their lead, now 2-1 Brewers.

By the eighth inning, the Phillies were desperate, but they began to show some life when Bryce Harper blooped a lead off single into right field. He was followed by weakly-hit singles from Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto to load the bases with no outs.

Up to the plate strode the man of the hour, the Casey at the Bat, Kyle Schwarber, who struck out in front of 29,285. The crowd groaned.

Next in line was Alec Bohm, who like Schwarber, worked himself to a two-strike count. Unlike Schwarber, he lined a pitch through the right side of the infield for a two-run single, the Phillies were back on top, 3-2.

Following him was Johan Camargo who added some insurance on a single, making the Phillies lead 4-2. Unable to add anymore runs, the Phillies went to the ninth inning, their closer Corey Knebel coming into the ball game.

His brilliance in 2022 continued, retiring the Brewers 1-2-3 for the save and sending the Phillies to a 6-8 record. Their next contest is Saturday at 4:05, with the starters being Zack Wheeler for Philadelphia and Adrian Houser for Milwaukee.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!