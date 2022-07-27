Bohm Leads Phillies to Series Victory Against Braves

The rubber match between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves started out as a pitchers duel. Kyle Gibson and Charlie Morton were both dealing early on, and the game remained scoreless until the fifth inning.

Finally, in the bottom of the fifth, the Phillies got a rally going against Morton. Bryson Stott walked and advanced to third on a bad pickoff attempt. Two pitches later, Alec Bohm singled him home.

A couple batters later, Odúbel Herrera singled home Bohm and then Kyle Schwarber brought in Didi Gregorius with a sacrifice fly. Rhys Hoskins walked, and J.T. Realmuto drove in bother Herrera and Hoskins with a single to center field.

As the inning finally drew to a close, the Phillies held a 5-0 lead.

In the top of the sixth, the Braves would get a couple of those runs back on a two-run homer by Matt Olson, but those would be the only runs for Atlanta all day.

Gibson pitched six innings, allowing no damage other than Olson's home run. He struck out four and walked two.

Connor Brogdon, Brad Hand, and Andrew Bellatti were all excellent in relief, pitching the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings without allowing a run.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia's offense would tack on a couple of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning against Tyler Matzek.

Bohm, the offensive star of the day, doubled home Nick Castellanos to give the Phillies a 6-2 lead. After Bohm advanced to third on a wild pitch, Gregorius drove him in with a sac fly to center.

The Phillies took a 7-2 lead, and that is how the game would end.

After Philadelphia was swept by the Chicago Cubs in embarrassing fashion, they really needed to win this series against Atlanta. The two teams seemed evenly matched for most of the series, but ultimately the Phillies outscored the Braves 16-9.

The team heads to Pittsburgh tomorrow to finish off the month with a four-game set against the Pirates. Hopefully, Philadelphia can use this series against a weaker opponent to gain some ground in the NL Wild Card race.

