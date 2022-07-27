Bohm Leads Phillies to Series Victory Against Braves

Skip to main content
Bohm Leads Philadelphia Phillies to Series Victory Against Braves

© Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Bohm Leads Philadelphia Phillies to Series Victory Against Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies won the rubber match against Atlanta on the back of a strong offensive performance from Alec Bohm.

The rubber match between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves started out as a pitchers duel. Kyle Gibson and Charlie Morton were both dealing early on, and the game remained scoreless until the fifth inning. 

Finally, in the bottom of the fifth, the Phillies got a rally going against Morton. Bryson Stott walked and advanced to third on a bad pickoff attempt. Two pitches later, Alec Bohm singled him home.

A couple batters later, Odúbel Herrera singled home Bohm and then Kyle Schwarber brought in Didi Gregorius with a sacrifice fly. Rhys Hoskins walked, and J.T. Realmuto drove in bother Herrera and Hoskins with a single to center field. 

As the inning finally drew to a close, the Phillies held a 5-0 lead. 

In the top of the sixth, the Braves would get a couple of those runs back on a two-run homer by Matt Olson, but those would be the only runs for Atlanta all day. 

Gibson pitched six innings, allowing no damage other than Olson's home run. He struck out four and walked two. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Connor Brogdon, Brad Hand, and Andrew Bellatti were all excellent in relief, pitching the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings without allowing a run. 

Meanwhile, Philadelphia's offense would tack on a couple of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning against Tyler Matzek. 

Bohm, the offensive star of the day, doubled home Nick Castellanos to give the Phillies a 6-2 lead. After Bohm advanced to third on a wild pitch, Gregorius drove him in with a sac fly to center. 

The Phillies took a 7-2 lead, and that is how the game would end. 

After Philadelphia was swept by the Chicago Cubs in embarrassing fashion, they really needed to win this series against Atlanta. The two teams seemed evenly matched for most of the series, but ultimately the Phillies outscored the Braves 16-9. 

The team heads to Pittsburgh tomorrow to finish off the month with a four-game set against the Pirates. Hopefully, Philadelphia can use this series against a weaker opponent to gain some ground in the NL Wild Card race. 

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  3. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  6. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  7. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  8. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18753181
Game Day

Bohm Leads Phillies to Series Victory Against Braves

By Leo Morgenstern1 minute ago
USATSI_18749891
Game Day

Offense Quiets as Phillies Fall to Braves

By Ben Silver4 hours ago
USATSI_18734139
News

Could the Phillies be Eyeing an Ian Happ Trade?

By Alex Carr21 hours ago
USATSI_18478845
News

Report: Segura to Begin Rehab Assignment

By Ben Silver23 hours ago
USATSI_18692828
Opinions

Athletics All-Star Blackburn Could be a Trade Match for Phillies

By Leo MorgensternJul 26, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
USATSI_15697149
Opinions

Is Kingery the Solution to the Phillies Shortstop Woes?

By Ben SilverJul 26, 2022 1:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18746058
Game Day

Phillies Daycare Outplays Atlanta Braves

By Ben SilverJul 26, 2022 11:03 AM EDT
USATSI_18740946
Opinions

Should the Phillies Pursue Ohtani if the Phenom is Available?

By Kade KistnerJul 25, 2022 7:01 PM EDT