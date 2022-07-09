Bohm Leads Phillies to Win in Series Opener

Alec Bohm, who hadn't logged a home run in over 106 plate appearances, hit two off of Adam Wainwright on Friday night. Because baseball.

His solo shots would be the only two runs of the game, as the Philadelphia Phillies' offense largely went down quietly against the St. Louis Cardinals' ace.

Wainwright, despite pitching a complete game, couldn't get any support from his offense. For Philadelphia, Zack Wheeler tossed seven shutout innings, allowed five hits and struck out five.

Wheeler was picked up by the bullpen, who have been spectacular of late. Both Seranthony Domínguez and Brad Hand threw scoreless eighth and ninth innings.

The star of the game was Philadelphia's third baseman, though. The Phillies had been waiting for a night like this from Bohm, who has struggled on the year. However, the 25-year-old has begun to heat up, and him stepping up in to fill others' absences would be huge for this team in the middle of a Wild Card race.

His home run in the sixth to dead center and his home run in the eighth to left field traveled 419 ft. and 387 ft., respectively.

Bohm led the Phillies to a win on Friday, and thus a series lead. Philadelphia will look to extend their lead over the Cardinals for the third NL Wild Card spot on Saturday against Dakota Hudson, while Kyle Gibson will take the mound for the Phillies at 2:15 p.m.

