Bats Fall Silent Again as Philadelphia Phillies Swept by Rangers

The Philadelphia Phillies should be thanking their lucky stars that this is the last time they see the Texas Rangers in 2022. They were outscored 19-7 in four games against the club, each loss more painful than the last.

Things were gloomy from the get-go in this one. In the bottom of the second, a devastating error from Rhys Hoskins, as well as some some questionable pathing in the outfield led to two runs for Texas. These defensive missteps not only made a big difference on the scoreboard, but they did hefty damage to Zack Wheeler's pitch count.

The Phillies would answer immediately, however, sparking hope amongst Phillies fans, as Kyle Schwarber launched a missile of a two-run home run to dead center.

Unfortunately, Texas directly responded vis a vis a Corey Seager double and Kole Calhoun single, creating a score that would stay lopsided for the remainder of the contest.

Zack Wheeler only managed 4.1 innings on Wednesday, one of his shortest outings of the season. He allowed two earned runs on the day, the second of which stemmed from back-to-back doubles via Adolis Garcia and Calhoun. By the time Wheeler exited, the score was 4-2 Rangers, and that's where it would stay.

The Phillies' bullpen would go on to throw 3.2 scoreless innings, but that wouldn't be enough, as the Phillies offense fell dead silent once again.

The Phillies began the month of June 15-2, but have since lost three straight. J.T. Realmuto and Nick Castellanos have been on frigid streaks, and will need to be better should the Phillies hope to heat up.

They'll head to San Diego next for a very important series against the Padres. Here's to hoping they bring their bats with them.

