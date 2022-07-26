Phillies Daycare Outplays Atlanta Braves

Going into Monday night, the Philadelphia Phillies had held but one lead post-All-Star break. It lasted barely two innings and came on a lead-off home run from Kyle Schwarber on Friday against the Chicago Cubs.

It took 32 innings for the Phillies to once again get in position for victory, and it arrived in a big way on Monday night.

Philadelphia’s offense was propelled by big hits from the bottom of the lineup, the 'Phillies Daycare' as they've begun to be called, who supplied the club with six hits between three youngsters, Matt Vierling, Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott.

After a slew of defensive miscues gave the Atlanta Braves an early 3-0 lead, some offensive firepower was going to be necessary.

Phillies starter Ranger Suárez looked the part of his 2021 self. He didn't surrender a single earned run through five innings, striking out four and walking just one. Nevertheless, three runs crossed the plate in the Braves’ half of the second.

After quickly working to two outs, Suárez allowed back-to-back singles to Braves sluggers Marcell Ozuna and William Contreras. No worries though, when the Phillies starter worked the next batter, Orlando Arcia, to an 0-2 count, everything seemed to be in control.

It wasn't. Suárez proceeded to walk the bases loaded to bring up nine-hitter Michael Harris II. He made weak contact to third, which Johan Camargo fielded cleanly but threw just wide of first. It should've been an easy play for most first basemen, but Rhys Hoskins stretched the wrong way, allowing the ball to go by him and two runs to cross the plate.

Suárez allowed yet another run to score on a wild pitch, but forced Ronald Acuña Jr. out on a slick play made himself.

The Phillies offense had their work cut out for them.

Hits from Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm put Philadelphia in a good position to capitalize in the bottom half of the inning with runners on second and third and one out, but Yairo Muñoz struck out in a big spot, leaving rookie Bryson Stott to pick up the pieces.

Stott proceeded to smash the biggest little hit of the night, a two-RBI double that took a sharp right turn in front of first baseman Matt Olson as it squirted away into foul ground.

In the Phillies’ half of the third, they once again managed to put the Braves in a tough spot. Fellow 'Phillies Daycare' member Matt Vierling lined a lead-off single and stole second off weak-armed Travis D'Arnaud. J.T. Realmuto came through with a two-out single to knot the game at three.

Suddenly... silence. After such a scorching second/third, both Suárez and Braves starter Max Fried settled into a rhythm, neither allowed further runs to cross the plate.

But Suárez was lifted for Connor Brogdon in the sixth. Brogdon promptly allowed his first run in over a month. A double from Austin Riley, followed by a wild pitch and an infield dribbler from Ozuna, gave the Braves back their lead.

With such an imposing Atlanta bullpen, one who's ERA is just 3.15 on the season, the situation seemed hopeless for a floundering Phillies lineup. That situation did remain hopeless through seven and a half innings until their were two outs with one of baseball's most dangerous lefties on the mound.

A.J. Minter had a 1.79 ERA and just one home run allowed the entire year, but sometimes, lack of experience is the best experience of all as Bohm came through with his third hit of the night. Muñoz followed him with an infield hit to a vacant right side before Stott stepped to the dish.

Minter had not allowed a home run to a left-handed hitter since 2019 when the Phillies' own Corey Dickerson took him deep. With a 3-2 count, Stott shifted to a no-stride approach, the same strategy employed by MVP slugger Bryce Harper.

Stott had hit six home runs on the year, four had come with two strikes, and now the 'Phillies Daycare' struck again. It was the ultimate blow as Stott drove a ball to deep right. Aided by the wind, it sailed over the right field scoreboard to give the Phillies their first lead in what felt like weeks.

Seranthony Domínguez came in to wrap up a 1-2-3 ninth as the Phillies took game one of an all-important series against their division rivals.

