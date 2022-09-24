How to Watch Braves at Phillies Game Three: Channel, Streaming Links

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Philadelphia Phillies will go for the series win on Saturday as well as trying to even up the season series against the Atlanta Braves.

The Philadelphia Phillies won in style on Friday evening as they pummeled the Atlanta Braves en route to a 9-1 victory.

Aaron Nola looked an absolute ace on the mound as he continues to quell the noise from those who says he's unable to compete in September. After Friday, Nola has pitched 21.2 innings to the tune of a 2.12 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP. That's pretty darn good.

On the offense side of the house, first baseman Rhys Hoskins was the catalyst of the night. He went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, and four RBI. It was a great sign from the 29-year-old who is well known for going on incredibly hot tears. Not a bad time to start.

How to Watch:

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Date: Saturday, Sept. 24

Time: 4:05 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

It seems like every game is a must win right now for Philadelphia as they are battling for their MLB postseason lives. They will have the opportunity to take the series from the Braves on Saturday as they send Bailey Falter to the mound.

Falter has been incredible of late and holds a 3.68 ERA on the season, but his last six starts have been the most impressive. During that span he has pitched 34.1 innings and allowed just nine earned runs, good enough for a 2.36 ERA.

Kyle Wright (19-5, 3.18) will take the ball for Atlanta. 

