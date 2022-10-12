How to Watch Phillies at Braves NLDS Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Philadelphia Phillies took a 1-0 series lead in the NLDS following their 7-6 win against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday afternoon.

Nick Castellanos went 3-for-5 with two singles, a double, and three RBI, making an incredible catch in the ninth inning that likely saved the tying run from eventually scoring.

The Phillies offense scored seven runs, including four off of Braves' starter Max Fried. Meanwhile, Ranger Suárez allowed one run in 3.1 innings in his first career postseason start. It was largely a bullpen game for both teams with both of their starters only pitching into the fourth.

Each club will be hoping for longer outings from their starters in Game 2. Philadelphia will send Zack Wheeler to the mound, and he will be opposed by Atlanta's Kyle Wright.

How to watch:

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 12

Time: 4:35 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

