How to Watch Phillies at Astros Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Astros Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

After clinching a postseason berth, the Philadelphia Phillies return to the field looking to finish the regular season on a high note at Minute Maid Park against the Houston Astros.
The Philadelphia Phillies might be a little hungover after their celebrations on Monday night, but apart from the second Wild Card seed, they don't have much to play for.

Interim Manager Rob Thomson will likely rest some of his starters, and pitcher Ranger Suárez will have a short leash to prevent him from tiring before the playoffs. After all, he will start Sunday in St. Louis or New York if the Wild Card series goes to game three.

The Houston Astros will send American League Cy Young shoo-in Justin Verlander to the mound opposing him. In his 17-year Major League career, Verlander has faced the Phillies only twice, pitching 14.0 innings and allowing three runs.

This might be the last chance any Phillie has to face the future Hall of Famer before his career is over.

How to Watch:

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Time: 8:10 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

