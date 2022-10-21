How to Watch Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 3: TV Channel, Streaming

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 3: TV Channel, Streaming

The Philadelphia Phillies welcome the San Diego Padres to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 of the NLCS Friday with the series tied 1-1.
The Philadelphia Phillies will play the biggest game at Citizens Bank Park in over a decade on Friday night. Oct. 23, nearly 12 years ago to the day was the last time Philadelphia hosted a Championship Series game, when they fell to the San Francisco Giants, 3-2.

This time the Phillies aim to be less stymied by their West Coast opponents, though their pitching is no less formidable. In that Game 6 of the 2010 NLCS, the Giants sent Jonathan Sánchez, Maidson Bumgarner and Tim Lincecum to the mound.

On Friday at 7:37 p.m. EDT, the San Diego Padres will send 2022 All-Star Joe Musgrove out to face Phillies-homegrown Ranger Suárez. 

Looking to take a 2-1 series lead, and potentially set themselves up to clinch at home, the stakes have never been higher for this group of Phillies players.

How to watch:

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Date: Friday, Oct. 21

Time: 7:37 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

