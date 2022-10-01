How to Watch Phillies at Nationals Saturday Doubleheader: TV Channel, Streaming Links

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Saturday Doubleheader: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Philadelphia Phillies finally snapped their five-game losing streak on Friday. Having fallen to just half a game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers, that win could not have come at a more vital time.
Taking on the Washington Nationals while the the remnants of Hurricane Ian pound the nation's capital, the two clubs will attempt to play a split day/night doubleheader through the rain, though game one looks far more likely to be played than game two.
Kyle Gibson is scheduled to start the afternoon game. He boasts a 4.84 ERA over 161.2 innings in 30 starts this year. Last Sunday, his five inning, five-run clunker against the Atlanta Braves did nothing to aid the Phillies falling postseason woes. But facing the Nationals in 2022, he's thrown eight inning of one-run ball.
Noah Syndergaard is scheduled to start the night game. He hasn't made a start since Sept. 15 or pitched in a game since Sept. 21. On 10 days of rest, Syndergaard should be primed for one of his best performances.
How to Watch:
Location: Nationals Park, Washington D.C.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 1
Time: Game 1 at 1:05 p.m. EDT, Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. EDT
TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)
