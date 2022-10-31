How to Watch Phillies vs Astros World Series Game 3: TV Channel, Streaming Link

There's no doubt about it: the crowds at Citizens Bank Park have carried the Philadelphia Phillies throughout the 2022 MLB postseason.

Now, Philadelphia will get its first taste of the World Series since 2009 as the Phillies head home after completing the first two games at Minute Maid Park in Houston. They are tied at one game apiece in the series with the Astros.

Noah Syndergaard is scheduled to take the mound in Game 3 on Monday, and he will be opposed by Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. Syndergaard will be taxed with getting through Houston's lineup at least once, ideally.

Manager Rob Thomson has faith in the right-hander, as well as in his offense, that will likely wake up after a lackluster Game 2 in front of a raucous home crowd.

The Phillies will be hoping for no tricks, just treats, during Game 3 on Halloween night in South Philadelphia.

How to watch:

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pa.

Date: Monday, Oct. 31

Time: 8:03 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

For more on the Houston Astros, go check out our coverage over at Inside the Astros!

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!