Familia's Meltdown Spells Philadelphia Phillies' Loss

Familia's Meltdown Spells Phillies' Loss

© Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies were shutout by the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

Well, that's one to forget.

The Philadelphia Phillies' offense was nonexistent against Martín Pérez and the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night, who shut out the Phillies for the first time since May 19.

Bryce Harper was absent from the Phillies' lineup for the third consecutive game due to an ongoing blister issue, and his absence was certainly felt.

The fearsome Phillies' hitters, who've been on fire in the month of June, strung together just six hits, all of which were singles, and were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position on the night.

Four of those six hits came off the bats of Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto, who logged a pair of singles each, and Rhys Hoskins walked three times.

As for Phillies' starter Kyle Gibson, he allowed three runs on seven hits across 6.1 frames of work, while striking out four and walking none. While he did allow back-to-back solo shots in the fifth inning, he still put the Phillies in a position to win the ballgame against his former team.

Gibson was lifted for Jeurys Familia, who's beginning to look more and more hopeless on the mound. Home runs continue to be a problem for him; Marcus Semien and Kole Calhoun each took him deep in the eighth inning to break the game wide open for the Rangers.

Now leading 7-0, the Texas bullpen finished what Pérez started as the Phillies offense went down quietly in the ninth inning. Philadelphia dropped game one of the two-set game set and are still winless against the Rangers this season.

Zack Wheeler takes the mound for the Phillies on Wednesday, while Jon Gray is set to go for the Rangers at 4:05 p.m. Harper is expected to return to the lineup, so hopefully, the Philadelphia offense wakes up and is able to split the series.

