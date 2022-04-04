Gibson's Strong Outing Not Enough in Philadelphia Phillies' Loss to Yankees

As spring training winds down, the Philadelphia Phillies faced the New York Yankees on Monday for the final time before Opening Day ushers in the 2022 MLB season.

Kyle Gibson got the start for the Phillies, his last of the spring. The 34-year-old's spring was fairly consistent with what's expected of him—a 5.27 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13.2 innings pitched.

Gibson's last outing was by far his strongest of the spring, pitching 5.2 innings and collecting four strikeouts (including two of Giancarlo Stanton and one of Joey Gallo) on 72 pitches. Although he allowed nine hits, only two runners were able to score. It was an encouraging outing for him ahead of the quickly approaching regular season.

As for the Phillies' offense, they remained largely quiet in Tampa, Fl., as they typically have while visiting George M. Steinbrenner Field this spring.

They were able to get on the board first off of Yankees' starter J.P. Sears, thanks to a Matt Vierling sacrifice fly in the third inning that scored Mickey Moniak.

Moniak went 2-for-3 on the day, which included a pair of singles and a stolen base.

In the fourth inning, Garrett Stubbs was able to capitalize on the Phillies' lead with a RBI single to right field that scored Johan Camargo.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa was able to cut Philadelphia's lead to one in the Yankees' half of the fourth, bringing home Gallo who led off the inning with a double.

Although the Phillies had plenty of chances in the fifth, some bad base-running blunders—including Vierling getting picked-off at first base and Jean Segura caught trying to swipe third on an Alec Bohm single—prevented them from plating anybody.

The scoring was held to a minimum until the sixth inning, when Gibson surrendered a solo shot to Gleyber Torres to tie the game. Right-handed reliever Tyler Carr came on in relief of Gibson and finished out the inning.

Ronald Torreyes led off the seventh with a double, followed by a Vierling walk. With two runners on, Segura popped out and Bohm grounded into a double-play to end the threat.

Seranthony Domínguez took the mound for the bottom of the seventh, and despite having a solid spring, it was not his day. He left a 97 mph sinker over the plate that Aaron Judge took deep to right field to put the Yankees on top 5-2.

Corey Knebel was the final Phillies' pitcher to take the mound on the afternoon in the eighth, allowing a hit, no runs, and striking out one.

Aroldis Chapman closed out the game for New York in the ninth. The Phillies lost 5-2, and with that, inch closer to Opening Day, set to take place on Friday, April 8.

Philadelphia takes on the Pittsburgh Pirates in Clearwater on Tuesday at 12:05 pm on NBC Sports Philadelphia+.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!