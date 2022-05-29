Losses Pile Up as Blunders Sink Philadelphia Phillies Once Again

The Philadelphia Phillies night, nay the season, was summed up by one play in the outfield between Kyle Schwarber and Odúbel Herrera.

Looking avoid falling five games under .500 for the first time since 2020, the Phillies sent red-hot Zach Eflin to the mound. Opposed by the New York Mets' Taijuan Walker, the Phillies had a solid chance to run away with the game as soon as the fourth inning.

Though the Mets took the lead in the second inning with two singles followed by a Dominic Smith sacrifice fly, the Philadelphia kept the deficit to just one for three innings.

Leading off with Bryce Harper batting in the fourth, the Phillies put two men on base in the form of singles from the 2021 NL MVP and Nick Castellanos.

With one out and runners one the corners, Rhys Hoskins worked a nine pitch walk to bring up J.T. Realmuto who lined a softly hit RBI single to give the Phillies the lead.

It would not last for long.

With two runners still on and just one out, the Phillies were unable to add to a 2-1 lead.

Coming back out with rain pouring in the fourth, Eflin began to lose command. He walked lead-off hitter Francisco Lindor after the Mets' shortstop worked the count full, then surrender a single to Alonso and a three-run tank shot home run to Jeff McNeil.

The Mets took a 4-2 lead which the Phillies never came close to breaking.

Though the Phillies put had Harper and Castellanos on first and second again in the fifth with just one out, Jean Segura grounded into a double play which ended the Phillies last scoring threat of the game.

Now the Mets would pile onto their lead.

Lindor's bottom of the inning triple made the ballgame 6-2 Mets. On a somewhat routine fly ball, Herrera and Schwarber collided in what has been a dreadful outfield for the Phillies this season, both defensively and offensively.

The Mets padded their lead on the next batter with a sacrifice fly from Pete Alonso who the Phillies held relatively quiet on Saturday night.

Lindor capped the scoring in the seventh with a single to make it 8-2 Mets.

Unfortunately for the Phillies, there was not even a shadow of a comeback attempt as their record dropped to 21-26, 9.5 games back of the NL East leading Mets.

Philadelphia will attempt to avoid a sweep tomorrow as Zack Wheeler takes the mound opposed by New York's Chris Bassitt at at 7:08 on ESPN.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!