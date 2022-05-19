Philadelphia Phillies Drop Rubber Match to San Diego Padres

This series was not a particularly exciting one for Philadelphia Phillies fans. The Fightins mustered just three runs across the three-game bout, all of which came in Wednesday's game.

Apart from that brief blip of bat strength, the team was shutout in the bookend games of the series, dropping the final game today by a score of 2-0.

The Phillies were absent Bryce Harper once again, and it showed. Their offense managed eight hits, all singles. They continue to struggle to find the ever-important situational knock.

The lone bright spot was Kyle Gibson's solid 5.2 innings of work, in which he allowed just two runs. Gibson has allowed three or less runs in all but two of his starts this season.

The Padres peppered ten hits against the Phillies, which were also all singles, making for a total of 18 singles in today's game. San Diego mustered only two runs, which came via RBI knocks from Robinson Canó and Ha-Seong Kim in the top of the fourth.

The Phillies now stare down an intimidating series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have done nothing but heat up since last week when the two teams met.

They will surely be looking to exact some revenge.

