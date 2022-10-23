The Phillies are Heading to the World Series

For the first time since 2009, the Philadelphia Phillies are heading back to the World Series. They defeated the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS.

These are the moments the Phillies envisioned when they signed Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million contract on Feb. 28, 2019.

The 2021 National League MVP hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning off of Padres' reliever Robert Suarez to put the Phillies on top, 4-3.

He's certainly lived up to that contract, and his fantastic performance in the series earned him NLCS MVP.

Ranger Suárez closed out the game in the ninth inning, getting the final two outs to send Philadelphia to the promised land. With the deafening crowd behind them, they remain undefeated at home in the postseason.

The World Series will begin on Friday, Oct. 28 against either the Houston Astros or New York Yankees, with the Astros having a chance to sweep the ALCS on Sunday.

Until then, enjoy it, Philadelphia. The Phillies are National League Champions.

