The Phillies Continue on Torrid Streak, Down Brewers in Second of Three

The Philadelphia Phillies are hot. Scorching down everything in their path. The youngsters are hitting, the veterans are smashing, and the pitching staff is dealing.

All three were true on Wednesday night as the Phillies routed the Milwaukee Brewers 10-0 enroute to a series victory. They are now in position to go for the sweep on Thursday afternoon.

Rookie Bryson Stott has found his footing in the big leagues over the last five games. He has hit three home runs in that span and on Wednesday went 4-4 with a home run, a double, and two singles. Just a triple shy of the cycle.

His adjustments at the plate, and extended playing time at the Major League level have helped him to overcome and adjust to the better quality pitching at this level. He is now finding success.

Kyle Schwarber, who has also seen some early struggles, has been dominating opposing pitching over this Philadelphia hot streak. The left fielder also notched four hits on Wednesday, two of which were doubles. He is finally starting to settle in as the leadoff hitter he was envisioned to be when signed this past offseason.

Others also got in on the action as Rhys Hoskins, Odubel Herrera, and Bryce Harper all hit home runs. Harper's was a gargantuan shot to the second deck in right field that tacked on another three runs to the Phillies' lead to make it 10-0. A score that would end up being the final tally.

Finally, Aaron Nola looked unstoppable on the mound. He looked like a true ace as he continues his bid to make an All-Star appearance. Nola went 8.0 innings pitched and gave up zero runs on just four hits while fanning six. Not only did he seem to look like the 2018 version of himself, but he gave what was essentially a day of rest to the bullpen.

The Phillies will go for the series sweep on Thursday afternoon. Zach Eflin is slated to take the mound against Corbin Burnes with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. EST.

