Phillies Victory Fueled by Bohm, Castellanos in Syndergaard's Debut

The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 5-4 on Thursday evening, and they only needed five innings to do it.

Of course that was because a two hour and 19 minute rain delay after the fifth inning eventually turned into a called game. It was a good night for the offense as both Alec Bohm and Rhys Hoskins recorded a home run. The two players were responsible for batting in all five runs on the evening.

Meanwhile, Nick Castellanos nearly added another homer, but his long fly ball was caught at the warning track.

Second baseman Jean Segura made his return to the big league club on Thursday night and looked healthy. He went 0-for-2, but his at-bats looked good as did his range on the diamond, if, albeit, a bit rusty.

Perhaps the biggest storyline of the evening was newly acquired starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard making his Phillies debut. The big righty pitched all five innings for a tongue-in-cheek complete game and gave up four earned runs.

Despite his veteran status, playing for a new team in front of new fans had to bring about a few nerves. Regardless, it was good to see the player better known as Thor go out there and compete in the powder blues.

Credit must also go to Castellanos who made an incredible play in right field as he gunned down a Nationals' runner at home for the final out of the fifth inning and, subsequently, the game.

The rain shortened game was not a bad thing as it gave the bullpen an evening off while still counting in the win column for Philadelphia. They now sit at 57-48 and are in a virtual tie for the third wild card spot with one of the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers. Both are also tied for the NL Central lead.

The Phillies will play the second of four games this series against the Nationals on Friday evening, as every game against the last place team in the National League carries heavy importance.

