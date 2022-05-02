Philadelphia Phillies Blow Two Leads in New York Mets Series Finale

On a night in which the Philadelphia Phillies hit three home runs off Max Scherzer, they got blown out and embarrassed by the New York Mets.

It seems like the spotlight should have been shining on Phillies' left fielder Kyle Schwarber after a night in which he went 3-4 with two home runs, but the Mets' offense made sure that wasn't the case.

Mets' starter Scherzer got the ball Sunday night, but had an uncharacteristically shaky start. After striking out the first five Phillies he faced in dominant fashion, Kyle Schwarber got his first crack at the future Hall of Famer.

The Phillies took an early lead on Schwarber's second inning home run, but it wouldn't last for long.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin had looked dominant in the first, but ran into trouble in the bottom of the second. Singles by Eduardo Escobar and Dominic Smith set up a go-ahead double off the wall in center field from Luis Guillorme. The Phillies had their first blown lead of the night.

That lead for the Mets would be short lived as well. Schwarber came up for the second time in the fourth inning, this time with J.T. Realmuto on first. On a low and away changeup, Schwarber wasted no time sending the lead back in the Phillies' direction.

However, Eflin continued to struggle. Back-to-back hits from Escobar and Smith for the second time meant the Phillies had lost their lead almost as quickly as they had taken it.

By the fifth inning, Eflin was no longer tenable as a starter. After loading the bases with just one out, he was lifted for José Alvarado.

Phillies Manager Joe Girardi looked for lightning to strike twice on two consecutive nights, having Alvarado enter the game with the bases loaded and one out in the fifth.

But it was not to be.

A cross-up between Alvarado and Realmuto meant a passed ball as Francisco Lindor scored from third to break the tie. Then, two batters later, with the infield drawn in, Smith picked up his third hit of the night, scoring two more to give the Mets a commanding 6-3 lead.

Alvarado escaped the inning, but the damage was done, the Phillies had relinquished a lead which they could not overcome.

Harper showed life in the following inning, crushing his fourth home run of the year, but it was too little, too late.

The Mets piled on facing the Phillies' bullpen, scoring four more via RBI from Pete Alonso, Starling Marte, and Jeff McNeil.

With a 10-4 deficit, the Phillies headed to the ninth looking to cross the .500 mark for the first time since the season's fifth game.

Things got chippy when Mets' reliever Yoan López threw two pitches at Kyle Schwarber but missed. Warnings were issued to both dugouts, but that didn't seem to make a difference when López hit Alec Bohm two batters later.

López stayed in the game and faced Johan Camargo, who crushed a two-run blast into "Utley's corner" in right field. The Phillies made it 10-6, but were unable to complete the comeback when López struck out Odúbel Herrera to end the game.

The Phillies next contest is Tuesday, May 2 at 6:45 p.m. ET against the Texas Rangers, with Ranger Suárez being the scheduled starter.

