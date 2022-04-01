Philadelphia Phillies' Bats Silenced by Baltimore Orioles in Sarasota

It was a pitcher's duel at the Baltimore Orioles spring training complex in Sarasota, Fl.

The game started off bright for the Philadelphia Phillies and third baseman Alec Bohm. Mired in a slump for the entire spring, Bohm launched the sixth pitch of the game for a solo shot off the center field batter's eye.

The Orioles answered back quickly in their half of the first inning off Ranger Suárez, making his spring debut.

After a lengthy delay induced by VISA issues, Suárez arrived late to spring camp. It was apparent he wasn't entirely stretched out when Ryan Mountcastle crushed a two-run shot off the Venezuelan.

Despite surrendering a 2-1 lead in the first, Ranger pitched well. He struck out three and allowed just one more hit before he was lifted after 32 pitches and two innings pitched.

Suárez was replaced by Knebel in the third. He allowed a home run of his own to shortstop Jorge Mateo, adding to what became a 3-1 Orioles lead.

The Phillies strung some offense together in the fourth. Bohm continued his impressive day at the plate with a lead-off single, followed by singles from Rhys Hoskins and an RBI hit from Johan Camargo.

Bailey Falter relieved Knebel in the Orioles' half of fourth. He pitched with conviction for three innings, struck out one, and allowed just one hit and no runs.

Following Falter was Nick Nelson, who's pitched to a 1.29 ERA this spring. He worked through a clean seventh and eighth innings, sending the Phillies to the ninth down just one run.

They would face Travis Lakins Sr., looking to extend the ballgame. With two outs, he walked Phillies' minor leaguer Carlos De La Cruz, sending the winning run to the plate in the form of McCarthy Tatum.

With the game on the line, Tatum struck out on four pitchers, sealing the Orioles win and a 3-2 final score.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!