Detroit Tigers Drop Philadelphia Phillies 7-1 in Slugfest

The Philadelphia Phillies weren't beat by the long ball or a single inning assault, but instead by a thousand paper cuts over three innings of sloppy pitching.

Kyle Gibson started the game against the Detroit Tigers, exuding confidence and poise in his first inning on the mound, striking out the side. He dispatched Akil Baddoo, Robbie Grossman, and Javy Báez with ease.

Jeimer Candelario's lead-off double set the tone for the game in the second. It came off the hands and rolled past the shift down the third baseline into no-man's land.

Jonathan Schoop's one-out single scored Candelario and gave the Tigers a lead they never relinquished.

Then the Tigers began to pile on. Top prospect Spencer Torkelson scored Schoop on an RBI groundout. He was followed by Tucker Barnhart, who scored another prospect, Riley Greene, on a double to Bryce Harper in right field.

Phillie bats were lifeless for much of the game. It took nine batters and Bryson Stott to pick up their first hit in the third inning. By then, the Tigers had scored again off Gibson on an RBI double off the bat of Báez.

Gibson was lifted in the fifth after an error by Stott allowed Báez to reach base in the fifth. Brogdon came in to pitch for the Phillies, and his struggles continued.

Back-to-back doubles by Candelario and Cabrera plated Báez while a single and a sac fly scored them.

Finally, the Phillies got on the board in the sixth with a characteristically Harper home run that left the bat at 104.4mph.

In the sixth and seventh, Phillies reliever Corey Knebel and Seranthony Domínguez continued to add upon dominant springs. Both struck out two batters, but Domínguez's were especially notable.

He allowed runners to reach second and third with just one in the seventh, then struck out Ryan Kreidler and Dustin Garneau to escape the jam.

Damon Jones followed Domínguez in relief and pitched well too, striking out one over 1.1 innings.

The Phililes went to the ninth attempting to erase a deficit that still stood at six runs, but their effort were futile. Tigers reliever Mason Blackwood shut the door on the Phillies' comeback efforts and finished the game for a 7-1 final score.

