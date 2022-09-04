Phillies Crumble Under Pressure, Drop Series to Giants

The Philadelphia Phillies fell once again to the San Francisco Giants. In a game filled with missed chances and blown opportunities, Philadelphia can take but one solace: they didn't get blown out.

Despite threatening in their half of the first, the Phillies were unable to capitalize and subsequently fell behind, as Noah Syndergaard gave up an early 1-0 lead in the latter half of the inning.

Just two hitters into the second frame, Jean Segura tied the game with an RBI double. It wouldn't be his last of the game. Matt Vierling singled him home just two batters later and the Phillies had their first lead of the series, 2-1.

But the Giants reacted quickly. It was apparent early that Syndergaard didn't have his best stuff, as he allowed seven hits in just 4 1/3 innings, three of which came in the third.

San Francisco loaded the bases with none out, and Joc Pederson — a Phillie killer — singled in a run. The defense compounded the issue when Rhys Hoskins flubbed a groundball at first base, giving the Giants a 3-2 lead.

Defense taketh away, but defense also giveth. David Villar hit a lined groundball up the middle which shortstop Bryson Stott gloved, tossed to Segura covering second, who bare-handed the ball and fired to first for an impressive double play, keeping the game within reach.

Stott, who had just featured on the prior double play, now featured on a 'splash hit'. He crushed a hanging inside slider deep into McCovey Cove beyond the right field wall. Once again, the Phillies had come from behind.

Just an inning later, the Phillies had a chance to take the lead. With runners on first and third and none out, Alec Bohm grounded a ball to shortstop Brandon Crawford who fired home to get Kyle Schwarber at the plate. With Bryce Harper up next, the Phillies still had some hope, but his double play back to the pitcher ended the threat. The twin killing emphasized a recurring theme for the Phillies.

San Francisco made the Phillies pay for that blunder just a few minutes later, when Pederson slapped a go-ahead single into right field, scoring Mike Yastrzemski.

However, the Phillies, sensing a pattern, tied it again in the sixth. Segura, who already had an RBI double, scored Bryson Stott on a gapper to knot the game once more at 4.

The tie only held for a few more outs. Brad Hand came in for the sixth inning looking to preserve the lead, but loaded the bases with two walks and a double. With two outs, he had Joc Pederson on an 0-2 count. In typical fashion for the Phillies, Hand threw four straight balls, surrendering the lead... again.

Schwarber's lead-off triple in the seventh served notice that the Phillies wouldn't go quietly, or so it would seem. Two strikeouts and a ground out from Hoskins, Bohm and Realmuto meant Schwarber was stranded on third.

In the eighth, Philadelphia managed two lead-off hits and threatened to tie for the umpteenth time.

Interim manager Rob Thomas elected to pinch hit rookie right-hander Donnie Sands for the left-handed Brandon Marsh against Giants southpaw Alex Young. Sands' first career GIDP was a big one, helping the Giants out of a sticky situation.

That chance would be the Phillies last major scoring opportunity of the game. They went quietly in the ninth against San Francisco closer Camilo Doval, falling to 73-60 on the season.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!