Mets Falter as Phillies Split Saturday Doubleheader

The Philadelphia Phillies have not enjoyed playing the New York Mets this season. Starting pitchers Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler have had fits facing their New York rivals, evidenced by disappointing showings on Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

Wheeler took the mound Saturday hoping to snag the first of two on the afternoon. After Nola's less-than-stellar performance on Friday night, Wheeler seemed like the best chance to pull one over on the National League East leaders.

That did not happen.

Instead, the righty lasted just 5.1 innings, giving up four earned runs. Wheeler hasn't had his best stuff of late, but the Phillies offense provided him no support.

The only runs Philadelphia were able to plate were in the sixth and ninth innings. Those runs turned the ballgame into 4-1 and 8-2 contests. Not exactly a rallying cry in the late innings, and both came after Wheeler's departure.

Perhaps more disappointing than Wheeler's, or the offense's performance, was reliever Nick Nelson's performance.

Nelson has been so effective in recent weeks and has become more than just the "mop-up" man for the Phillies. However, he got banged around on Saturday afternoon, giving up four earned runs and inducing only two outs..

Saturday evening was a stark difference from the afternoon. For the first time in the four game series, Philadelphia finally figured out the Mets. And all it took was. . .

Bailey Falter.

Asked to go at least six inning by manager Rob Thomson, Falter pitched 6.0 innings of lights out baseball, giving up just one run and striking out three. While the Phillies' aces had trouble navigating New York's lineup, Falter did just fine, more than "fine" in fact.

But that's baseball.

Also of note, Philadelphia's bats decided to come alive. That did a lot in the pursuit of winning a baseball game.

The lineup collected 11 hits, Kyle Schwarber looked great on his bad calf, legging out a double and a triple, rounding the bases with ease to score twice.

Third baseman Alec Bohm got back on track as he added two more RBI to his season total, brining it to 56.

Meanwhile, second baseman Jean Segura notched two hits, while first baseman Rhys Hoskins got in on the party with two of his own, one of which was a double.

Saturday evening's performance is one that the Phillies faithful have become accustomed to under Thomson's tenure. The losses of Friday and Saturday afternoon seem from a differed time, under a different manager, an August anomaly.

Sunday represents an opportunity for Philadelphia to escape the series with a split. It would be a positive way to welcome the Cincinnati Reds next week.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!